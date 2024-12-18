ChillOut Opening Night 2025

Naomi Lawrence
December 18, 2024
ChillOut Opening Night 2025
Image: ChillOut // Michelle Donelly

Take a deep breath of fresh air and kick off ChillOut Festival Opening Night 2025 with its very first event: a free community get-together.

Gather under their Circus Big Top at Victoria Park, hosted by favourites like the all-rounding entertainer Dean Arcuri and Drag Race Down Under winner, the fabulous Spankie Jackzon.

Bring your friends, family and allies to sing along with the talented local youth choirs and expect some dazzling circus surprises.

ChillOut Opening Night Community Event

6 March 2025, 6pm-8pm
ChillOut Big Top, Victoria Park, Daylesford

Free to all

