Chocolate Boxx To Host Next Brisbane Drag Story Time

Brisbane Scene Stage What's on
Michael James
December 22, 2023
Image: supplied

Chocolate Boxx has been named as host for the next Brisbane Drag Story Time.

Brisbane bookstore Shelf Lovers, in conjunction with Queer and Here events, have announced the next host of their popular Drag Story Time. Brisbane’s First Nations drag performer Chocolate Boxx has been announced to host the next event.

Chocolate Boxx is an award-winning Brisbane Drag Queen, in 2019 she was crowned Miss First Nations and went on to win the First Nations Leadership & Engagement Award and Drag Performer of the Year award at the 2019 Queens Ball Awards.

The next Drag Story Time will take place on January 20 from 3:00pm – 3:45pm at Shelf Lovers in Wooloowin and will feature a book reading, games and drag show.

Entry will require a gold coin donation with proceeds going towards Dreamtime Aroha. “Dreamtime Aroha fundraisers & organisers essential items/funds for community needing urgent aid. They are PROUDLY Aboriginal & LGBTQIA + owned & operated.”

For information head to: https://shelflovers.com.au/events/

When: January 20 from 3:00pm – 3:45pm

Where: Shelf Lovers Bookstore, 1 Dickson Street, Wooloowin, QLD

