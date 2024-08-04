Chunk: Brisbane End Of Winter Party

Chunk returns to Brisbane for their annual end of winter party at the Sportsman Hotel and they are ready to kick off a huge night.

Brisbane, the chunks are back at Sporties as they come together once again to celebrate all the big and beautiful chunky peeps that make our community what it is!

Chunk is about love, expression, music and DANCE!

So come on down to the Winter edition of Chunk Brisbane and get hot and sweaty in the bunker!

The night will feature a huge lineup of DJ’s including Galleon, Buzz William, Big Daddy De-Gen, Juicy Fruit as they spin up some of your favourite tracks.

QLD Camping Bears will be running the cloak at this event to raise funds for their upcoming 2025 Calendar photo shoot.

When: Saturday August 31

Where: The Sportsman Hotel