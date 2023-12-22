Club Broadway Coming To Brisbane

Club Broadway is coming to Brisbane!

There is nothing quite as camp and fun as a night of musical theatre and Club Broadway is set to deliver this in spades when it arrives in Brisbane this January!

Club Broadway is the musical theatre sensation that has been taking Australia by storm as it delivers hit after hit in a fabulous night of fun and frivolity. Expect to hear musical classics from the likes of the hit Broadway show Hamilton, powerhouse songs from Les Miserables and the tantalizing tunes from Chicago. The night will also include songs from classics such as The Little Shop of Horrors, Rent and of course Wicked. But, the night wouldn’t be complete without a sprinkling of Disney classics as well.

Joining the cast on the night will be some of Brisbane’s favourite drag superstars as they twist, turn and slay the house down to your favourite show tunes.

Presented by Dj Dan Murphy and Harry K, Club Broadway will take place on Friday, January 12, 2024 at The Tivoli, Brisbane.

Tickets are available online

When: January 12, 2024

Where: The Tivoli, 52 Costin St, Fortitude Valley QLD