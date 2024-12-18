Compose Queer x QueerStories

Naomi Lawrence
December 18, 2024
Image: supplied by Midsumma

Divisi’s Compose Queer returns with a second iteration in collaboration with QueerStories as they build connections between Australia’s most accomplished queer composers and writers.

Through storytelling and music, emerging artists come together to develop 12 new inspired collaborative works expressing their queerness, identity and experiences.

An evening where classical music meets cabaret, hear resonating stories told by the LGBTQIA+’s youth-led choir in a showcase of the breadth and depth of queer artistry.

6-9 February 2025, 7:30pm
Fortyfivedownstairs, Flinders Lane, Melbourne CBD

Tickets:$49

