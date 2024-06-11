Crackpot Comedy is back to serve up another sizzling hot line-up of Melbourne’s “funniest and fruitiest” Queer comedians. Feast your comedy appetite on the well-seasoned humor of host Freddie Arthur and her nutritionally-balanced lineup including: Sarah Bartolo (Daddy Issues), Luka Muller (triple j), Bea Barbeau-Scurla (Make Women Insane Again), Carmelo Costa (Sloppy Toppy), Dom McCusker (RAW Comedy Semi-finalist), and Dylan Murphy (RAW Comedy Grand Finalist).With Happy Hour from 4–7pm, it’s time to celebrate Pride Month with a glass at Wheat, Wine & Whiskey and enjoy the culinary feast of comedy on offer!
When: June 28, 2024, 8–10pm
Where: Wheat, Wine & Whisky, 284 Smith Street, Collingwood
Tickets: $5–$10 + booking fee
Accessibility: Wheat, Wine and Whisky’s basement room is not wheelchair accessible, due to being down a flight of stairs.
**This event is strictly 18+ **
