Crackpot Comedy is back to serve up another sizzling hot line-up of Melbourne’s “funniest and fruitiest” Queer comedians. Feast your comedy appetite on the well-seasoned humor of host Freddie Arthur and her nutritionally-balanced lineup including: Sarah Bartolo (Daddy Issues), Luka Muller (triple j), Bea Barbeau-Scurla (Make Women Insane Again), Carmelo Costa (Sloppy Toppy), Dom McCusker (RAW Comedy Semi-finalist), and Dylan Murphy (RAW Comedy Grand Finalist).With Happy Hour from 4–7pm, it’s time to celebrate Pride Month with a glass at Wheat, Wine & Whiskey and enjoy the culinary feast of comedy on offer!