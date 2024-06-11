Crackpot Comedy

Melbourne Stage What's on
Tamuz Ellazam
June 11, 2024
Crackpot Comedy

Crackpot Comedy is back to serve up another sizzling hot line-up of Melbourne’s “funniest and fruitiest” Queer comedians. Feast your comedy appetite on the well-seasoned humor of host Freddie Arthur and her nutritionally-balanced lineup including: Sarah Bartolo (Daddy Issues), Luka Muller (triple j), Bea Barbeau-Scurla (Make Women Insane Again), Carmelo Costa (Sloppy Toppy), Dom McCusker (RAW Comedy Semi-finalist), and Dylan Murphy (RAW Comedy Grand Finalist).With Happy Hour from 4–7pm, it’s time to celebrate Pride Month with a glass at Wheat, Wine & Whiskey and enjoy the culinary feast of comedy on offer!

When: June 28, 2024, 8–10pm
Where: Wheat, Wine & Whisky, 284 Smith Street, Collingwood
Tickets: $5–$10 + booking fee
Accessibility: Wheat, Wine and Whisky’s basement room is not wheelchair accessible, due to being down a flight of stairs.
**This event is strictly 18+ **

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

HOMO
June 11, 2024 | Tamuz Ellazam

HOMO
Melbourne Scene What's on
Bite Club: 2nd Serve
June 11, 2024 | Tamuz Ellazam

Bite Club: 2nd Serve
Melbourne Stage What's on
‘Hadestown’ Set To Finally Arrive In Australia In Early 2025
June 8, 2024 | Josh Kerwick

‘Hadestown’ Set To Finally Arrive In Australia In Early 2025
Arts & Entertainment Stage Stage Sydney What's on
The Aurora Mirror Ball 2024 Announces Iconic Entertainment Lineup
June 7, 2024 | Josh Kerwick

The Aurora Mirror Ball 2024 Announces Iconic Entertainment Lineup
Features Sponsored Content Sydney What's on
NGV Friday Nights Pharaoh: Ancient Egypt After Dark
June 7, 2024 | Jasmine Simmons

NGV Friday Nights Pharaoh: Ancient Egypt After Dark
Melbourne Scene What's on
Bernie Dieter’s Club Kabarett Is Awe-Inspiring – REVIEW
June 7, 2024 | Contributor

Bernie Dieter’s Club Kabarett Is Awe-Inspiring – REVIEW
Arts & Entertainment Review Stage Stage Sydney What's on