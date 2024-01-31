DADDY

Melbourne What's on
Alexander Driscoll
January 31, 2024
DADDY
Image: Supplied

After selling out Sydney World Pride 2023, Brent Thorpe is bringing his distastefully delightful show to Melbourne.

Having just turned the tender age of Sixty and looking to age with disgrace, DADDY has a bone to pick with right-wing conservatives. With drag story times being cancelled around the country, DADDY is ready to give them exactly what they want and just that bit more.

And as DADDY always says: ‘You’re never too old to take a pill and dance on a podium wearing a jockstrap.’ 

To buy your tickets, visit the website linked here. 

When: February 5–11 | Mon–Sun 9pm

Where: The Motley Bauhaus – Black Box 118 Elgin Street, Carlton

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Reuben Kaye: APOCALYPSTIK
January 31, 2024 | Alexander Driscoll

Reuben Kaye: APOCALYPSTIK
Melbourne What's on
Author Talk — Hannah McElhinney
January 30, 2024 | Tamuz Ellazam

Author Talk — Hannah McElhinney
Melbourne Scene What's on
Sunday Drag Bingo Brunch At Evie’s
January 30, 2024 | Tamuz Ellazam

Sunday Drag Bingo Brunch At Evie’s
Melbourne Scene What's on
The pain and glory of love
January 30, 2024 | Rita Bratovich

The pain and glory of love
Sponsored Content Stage Sydney What's on
Park lounge
January 30, 2024 | Alexander Driscoll

Park lounge
Melbourne What's on
All-Star Pride Drag Bingo
January 30, 2024 | Alexander Driscoll

All-Star Pride Drag Bingo
Melbourne What's on