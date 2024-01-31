After selling out Sydney World Pride 2023, Brent Thorpe is bringing his distastefully delightful show to Melbourne.

Having just turned the tender age of Sixty and looking to age with disgrace, DADDY has a bone to pick with right-wing conservatives. With drag story times being cancelled around the country, DADDY is ready to give them exactly what they want and just that bit more.

And as DADDY always says: ‘You’re never too old to take a pill and dance on a podium wearing a jockstrap.’

When: February 5–11 | Mon–Sun 9pm

Where: The Motley Bauhaus – Black Box 118 Elgin Street, Carlton