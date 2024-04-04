Dance, Dance, Dance

April 4, 2024
Dance, Dance, Dance

By JHAMES MONTEMAYOR

Pump it up at the Palms for ‘Dance, Dance, Dance’ and enjoy all of your classic dancefloor remixes. The event includes era music from the 70s through to the 90s remixed with an electronic house flare. Bring a group of friends, or even a date, to dance, dance, dance the night away. Nevertheless, let the retro ambience bring you back to groovier days and rad music every Saturday at the Palms on Oxford Street. 

For more information, visit the Palms on Oxford’s Instagram page.

When: Saturday, 8 PM until late.

Where: Palms on Oxford, 124 Oxford St, Darlinghurst

