Darlo Big Drag Brunch

Mardi Gras Scene Sydney What's on
Naomi Lawrence
February 7, 2025
Image: Supplied by Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras

Settle in for bubbles, bites and drama at Big Drag Brunch in Sydney’s iconic gaybourhood. Enjoy Darlo’s bottomless brunches hosted by local drag legends at charming cafes, bars and restaurants on Mardi Gras weekends.

Just pick your favourite spot, soak in the skyline, and sing along with your favourite queens. Don’t miss this chance to wine, dine, or catch the parade, and spend a few fabulous hours with even more fabulous friends. 

Feb 15 – March 2 (weekends only)
1pm – 3pm | Multiple venues in Darlinghurst

Find out more information here 

