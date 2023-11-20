December 1: Sundaylicious RnB

Melbourne Scene What's on
Tamuz Ellazam
November 20, 2023
December 1: Sundaylicious RnB
Image: Duchess Kay

Trust Sundaylicious to bring the party with a stellar lineup of DJs blasting RnB tunes from the classics to the cutting edge, featuring Duchess Kay, Jon Bling and Kayla Bruno. This event has been running in various forms for 15 years now, and has created both a cult following and a strong and dedicated community, so tickets will definitely sell out, so be sure to book soon or face disappointment! Head to the Sundaylicious Instagram page for updates as they come.

When: 1 December, 2023, 9pm – 3am
Where: Boutique Nightclub, 134 Greville Street Prahran
Tickets: $27.78
Accessibility: Boutique is wheelchair accessible.

