Fur Ball is back on December 15 at The Vanguard in Newtown.

According to organisers, “Treat yourself to a drink or two with your host (the beauty and the beast of Sydney) LADY FUR and enjoy a gorgeous array of queer artists, from drag to live music, circus, burlesque and more!”

This is an 18+ event.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @furballtheshow

For more information and tickets, click here.

When: December 15, 7pm

Where: The Vanguard, 42 King Street, Newtown NSW