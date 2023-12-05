December 23: Beers for Queersmas

’tis the season to be beery, merry and gay at Beers for Queersmas! Get your last-minute present shopping done and support local LGBTQIA+ owned businesses at Gay Stuff Markets upstairs from 5–9 pm, ask for your hearts’ desires at Santa photos with Dazza and Keif, a daytime dance to the tunes of DJ Gay Dad and then dance the rest of the night away with DJ Omg Becky until 1am. In-between at 8.30, 9.30 and 10.30pm there will be fabulous performances from Dazza and Keif, Dita von Queef, Foxxy Brownnn and JC the guy.
Where: The Fox Hotel, 351 Wellington Street, Collingwood
Tickets: Free Entry!
Accessibility: The Fox Hotel front bar and pool table areas are accessible from the street via a ramp, but there are narrow doorways throughout the hotel and little steps to the toilets and the other rooms of the pub. There are also gender-free toilets, a coatcheck in the cooler months, a screen showing the stage in the front bar and “more chilled zones” in the upstairs area and beer gardens For more information contact The Fox Hotel by emailing [email protected] or calling 03 9416 4957)
Event will be held on :
Event Date : 2023-12-23
Event Time : 7:00:00
Leave a Reply