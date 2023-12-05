December 23: Beers for Queersmas

Melbourne Scene What's on
Tamuz Ellazam
December 5, 2023
December 23: Beers for Queersmas

’tis the season to be beery, merry and gay at Beers for Queersmas! Get your last-minute present shopping done and support local LGBTQIA+ owned businesses at Gay Stuff Markets upstairs from 5–9 pm, ask for your hearts’ desires at Santa photos with Dazza and Keif, a daytime dance to the tunes of DJ Gay Dad and then dance the rest of the night away with DJ Omg Becky until 1am. In-between at 8.30, 9.30 and 10.30pm there will be fabulous performances from Dazza and Keif, Dita von Queef, Foxxy Brownnn and JC the guy.

When:  December 23, 2023, 5 pm–1 am.
Where: The Fox Hotel, 351 Wellington Street, Collingwood
Tickets: Free Entry!
Accessibility: The Fox Hotel front bar and pool table areas are accessible from the street via a ramp, but there are narrow doorways throughout the hotel and little steps to the toilets and the other rooms of the pub. There are also gender-free toilets, a coatcheck in the cooler months, a screen showing the stage in the front bar and “more chilled zones” in the upstairs area and beer gardens For more information contact The Fox Hotel by emailing [email protected] or calling 03 9416 4957)
“Mask-wearing indoors is no longer compulsory but is encouraged. If you are feeling unwell, please don’t come. Do a RAT before you come if you can.”

You May Also Like

Event will be held on :

Event Date : 2023-12-23
Event Time : 7:00:00

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

January 20: Woody’s Melbourne at The Laird
December 5, 2023 | Tamuz Ellazam

January 20: Woody’s Melbourne at The Laird
Melbourne Scene What's on
The Toucan Kings: Celebrating Brisbane’s Drag Kings
December 5, 2023 | Michael James

The Toucan Kings: Celebrating Brisbane’s Drag Kings
Brisbane What's on
Tis’ The Season, It’s Sydney Queer Irish Harbour Cruise Season
December 5, 2023 | Contributor

Tis’ The Season, It’s Sydney Queer Irish Harbour Cruise Season
Scene Sydney What's on
Melbourne Pride Guide | Festival Edition 2024
November 29, 2023 | Aaron Little

Melbourne Pride Guide | Festival Edition 2024
Community News Latest Issues Melbourne Star Observer Magazine
RPG’s For The LGBT’s At The Wickham
November 29, 2023 | Michael James

RPG’s For The LGBT’s At The Wickham
Brisbane Scene What's on
Every Tuesday: Thomas Jasper’s Big Gay Trivia
November 28, 2023 | Tamuz Ellazam

Every Tuesday: Thomas Jasper’s Big Gay Trivia
Melbourne News Scene What's on