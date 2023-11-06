December 3: Sunday Sizzle at the Victorian Pride Centre

Tamuz Ellazam
November 6, 2023
December 3: Sunday Sizzle at the Victorian Pride Centre
The Victorian Pride Centre welcomes everyone for another Sunday Sizzle, featuring music, drinks, a delicious sausage sizzle and Gay Stuff Markets so you can get your present list done and dusted while supporting local small LGBTQIA+ businesses! Hopefully Melbourne’s weather will behave itself and the rooftop bar will be able to be open as well. A day in the stunning VPS to be enjoyed among community, the markets will be open until 4pm, and the sizzle will close at 5pm.


When: December 3, 2023, 12 pm – 6 pm
Where: The Victorian Pride Centre, 79/81 Fitzroy Street, St Kilda
Tickets: Free!
Accessibility: The Victorian Pride Centre is Wheelchair Accessible, full accommodations are here.

