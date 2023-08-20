Disability Pride Fest 2023

Douglas Magaletti
August 20, 2023
Disability Pride Fest 2023
Get ready for Disability Pride Fest 2023.

This year is the third anniversary of Australia’s only disability pride festival.

The theme is SOLIDARITY NOT CHARITY 

According to organisers, “In the tradition of the global disability pride movement, we seek to reclaim identity, build pride, and celebrate each other.”

“By showing up you are showing the world disability pride is real.”

The festival is for people of all ages, with disabilities or without. Enjoy outdoor dance, songs, speeches, arts and craft contests, stalls with disabled makers and disability pride merchandise.

For more information click here.

When: September 16, 2023 – 11am to 2pm

Where: Ashfield Civic Centre Forecourt, 260 Liverpool Road Ashfield, NSW 2131

