Disco Bingo At The Colombian Hotel

BY JHAMES MONTEMAYOR

Hold your pre-happy Friday celebrations at The Colombian Hotel’s Disco Bingo on Thursday nights at 7:00 PM. The Disco Bingo is brought to you by her Royal Highness Queen Fran Giapanni.

Pay $10 for a chance at stealing a cash jackpot or for a tonne of vouchers to be won. Stick around after 9:00 PM for fabulous beats to dance the rest of the night in a heat.

For more information, check out the Colombian’s website here.

When: Thursdays 7 PM

Where: The Colombian Hotel, 17/125 Oxford St, Darlinghurst