Jasmine Simmons
April 22, 2024
Disco Down Under At Palms On Oxford
Image: Hosts Jacqui St Hyde (left) and Maxi Shield (right) from Instagram @jaxhyde

Head on down to the fabulous Palms on Oxford for Disco Down Under on a Sunday. 

Join your wonderful hosts Jacqui St. Hyde and Maxi Shield for a night of shows and discos. DJs including Tom Rodgers and Dan Condon will be at the Palms providing the tunes, so get groovy and enjoy the entertainment all night long. 

Best of all, Disco Down Under is free entry, so no excuse to skip out on this fun-filled event. For more information and weekly DJ line-ups, visit the Palms On Oxford Instagram here.

When: Sundays, 5:30 pm – 1:00 am

Where: Palms On Oxford Nightclub, 124 Oxford St, Darlinghurst

