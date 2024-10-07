Discover ‘Oscar’, A Captivating Celebration of Love And Art, In Sydney

October 7, 2024
Image: Image: Supplied

Immerse yourself in the world of Oscar Wilde with Oscar, a bold new ballet by The Australian Ballet and Tony award-winning choreographer Christopher Wheeldon, known for An American in Paris and MJ: The Musical.

Wheeldon’s visionary choreography brings Wilde’s life and writings to the stage, exploring the beauty, complexity, and courage of love in all its forms—including the tender, powerful narratives of gay romance that shaped Wilde’s legacy.

Don’t miss this emotionally rich and visually breathtaking ballet, celebrating queer love.

“…a heart-wrenching exploration of the beauty and complexity of queer love.” – NSF Queers

When? 8-23 November
Where? Joan Sutherland Theatre, Sydney Opera House
Tickets? Starting at $62 for adults, on sale now!

