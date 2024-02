BY JHAMES MONTEMAYOR

Get edgy and a bit insane with Jacqui St. Hyde at ‘Drag Against Humanity’ on Thursdays starting at 8:00 PM.

The inappropriate is excused here as your hostesses try to get you to laugh with the craziest cards. Forget your civility with $12 margarita teapots on offer that night.

When: Thursday’s, 8 PM

Where: The Oxford Hotel, 134 Oxford St, Darlinghurst