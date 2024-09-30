Fundraising to support Dunghutti activist Paul Silva to replace his family’s stolen car, monthly fundraiser show Drag Aid is pulling out all the stops with an incredible lineup of local drag talent for a good cause!

Featuring host Strewth and the incredible collective talents of Randyroy, Sheik the Freak, Anna Key, Viktoria Secretions, Jinkies, Abeloth Addams, Melissa Intent, Aubergenie and Jim Jam! These passionate creatives are pulling together to support this tireless activist and community organiser, and you can too!

Buy tickets, spread the word, or even donate a performance or raffle prize by contacting Drag Aid or Strewth directly.

Drag Aid Fundraiser Show

When: 4 October, 2024, 7–11pm

Where: Cafe Gummo, 711 High St, Thornbury

Tickets:$10–$25

Accessibility: Cafe Gummo is partially accessible, with a wheelchair ramp and an accessible bathroom with a handrail at the rear of the beer garden. “The bar area itself can get quite congested when busy and a few shallow steps exist throughout the venue.” Contact Cafe Gummo in advance for any specific accessibility questions.

**Please wear a mask to reduce the risk of harm to immunocompromised patrons. This is compulsory to gain entry, free surgical masks will be provided at the door but N95s are strongly encouraged **