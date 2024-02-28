Drag Race UK Angels Of The North Are Coming To Brisbane

Brisbane What's on
Michael James
February 28, 2024
Hot off the heels of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Season Five, the top three are headed to Brisbane with their show, Angels Of The North.

Featuring the winner, Ginger Johnson and finalists Michael Marouli & Tomara Thomas it’s going to be a night to remember this May.

Angels Of The North at The Wickham

The Wickham is no stranger to hosting a night of fantastic entertainment and Angels Of The North is going to be no exception.

On May 2 Ginger Johnson will lead this unstoppable and unforgettable trio of queens from Drag Race UK with her incomparable wit and talent.

With her two northern sisters Michael Marouli & Tomara Thomas the trio will deliver a night of glamour, glitter and unmistakable charm.

Expect a night of tricks, splits, turns and of course, who could forget THAT laugh.

Limited VIP tickets are available which include meet and greet opportunities with your favourite queens.

When: Thursday May 2

Where: The Wickham Hotel

Tickets: Available Online

