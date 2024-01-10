Dragon Balls XL – Queer Lunar New Year Festival

Melbourne Scene What's on
Tamuz Ellazam
January 10, 2024
Dragon Balls XL – Queer Lunar New Year Festival
Image: Dragon Image: Til Man, Oil Background: Daniel Olah both via Unsplash
Ring in the Lunar New Year in an extra-large festival of pride, celebration and community at Pride of Our Footscray’s Dragon Balls XL – Queer Lunar New Year Festival! Featuring cabaret, drag and live music by an incredible line up of LGBTQIA+ and Asian performers to ring in the Year of the Dragon in style. With an authentic Lion Dance already on the bill, follow Pride of Our Footscray on socials to get updates on what will surely be a star-studded lineup if 2023’s Space Rabbit celebration is any indication!

When: February 16, 2024, 7.30pm – 1am
Where: 86–88 Hopkins Street, Footscray
Tickets: $0–$39
Accessibility: Pride of Our Footscray is working to improve accessibility, but is currently only accessible via a flight of stairs.

