DT’s Hotel’s 29th Birthday!

She’s dirty, flirty and almost thirty! Celebrate 29 years of DT’s Hotel at an extravagant birthday party of epic proportions. Watch six of DT’s fabulous performers Suzie Ridge, Rubi Taböö, Esther Rix, Jacqui Meoff, Xena Ghost & Sara Tonin at four shows every hour from 9pm, and celebrate the almost three-decade long legacy of DT’s, which was co-founded by Dale Smedley and Tules Round in 1995. So get in quick with an early bird ticket or risk missing out!
When: 1 June 2024, doors open at 4pm, shows from 9pm onwards
Where: DT’s Hotel, 164 Church St, Richmond, Melbourne, Victoria
Tickets: $7.50–$15 (Free entry before 9pm)
Accessibility: DT’s is wheelchair accessible.
***This event is strictly 18+, Bags and IDs will be checked.***
