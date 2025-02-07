Dykadellic: The Ultimate Dance Party

Naomi Lawrence
February 7, 2025
Dykadellic: The Ultimate Dance Party
Image: Supplied by Dykadellic

Dykadellic is THE dance party for lesbians, bisexual gals, and queer and gender-diverse folk and allies, featuring sensational DJs and drag kings.

Dance the night away to eclectic electro house beats and bangers, under hypnotising lights with Insta-worthy backdrops, at Kinselas and the Botany View. From Fair Day kick-ons to carnival vibes, enjoy cheeky surprises, pole performances and more in a safe and inclusive space.

Wear what makes you feel fabulous and party with love!

Dykadellic

15,16 & 27 February, Various times
Multiple venues

To find out more, click here

