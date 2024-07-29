DYKE 2 at Pony Club Gym

Tamuz Ellazam
July 29, 2024
After the sold-out success of DYKE at Pony Club Gym, right around the corner comes roaring your favourite leather-clad lesbian lover, DYKE 2, ready to rock your world and make you weak at the knees.

Presented with pride by ShitList Productions, this celebration of ‘dykes and their devotees’ will show you a good time a lineup of devastating talent, including:

Estée Louder, DJ Sunny Bonez, Ugliest Hottie, Justin Sider, BARBELLELLA, VJ Vaxxxx, HipHopHoe, power ballad karaoke led by Velvet Rose and a Canadian Catwalk on the Double Denim Runway!

When: September 7, 2024, 9pm – 2am
Where: Pony Club Gym, 488 High Street, Preston
Tickets: $0–$45 + booking fee
Accessibility: Not wheelchair accessible.

