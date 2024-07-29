DYKE 2 at Pony Club Gym

After the sold-out success of DYKE at Pony Club Gym, right around the corner comes roaring your favourite leather-clad lesbian lover, DYKE 2, ready to rock your world and make you weak at the knees.

Presented with pride by ShitList Productions, this celebration of ‘dykes and their devotees’ will show you a good time a lineup of devastating talent, including:

Estée Louder, DJ Sunny Bonez, Ugliest Hottie, Justin Sider, BARBELLELLA, VJ Vaxxxx, HipHopHoe, power ballad karaoke led by Velvet Rose and a Canadian Catwalk on the Double Denim Runway!