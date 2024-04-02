Eclipse at RISING

Tamuz Ellazam
April 2, 2024
Eclipse at RISING

The reign of queer Blak Kweens is royally overdue, and instead of just one, Eclipse is bringing you two! Travel through time and space from the “Big Bang(er) to the Paleocene, through the Beyoncé epoch and into the Blak queer future that awaits us all” in Eclipse, starring CERULELAN and Stone Motherless Cold, along with special guests including Miss Ellaneous. Once upon a time these Kweens were conjoined, but now they’re two and a fight has begun to brew in their quest for the crown.

When:
31 May and 1 June, 2024, 9pm
1 and 2 June, 2024, 5pm
Where: Melbourne Town Hall, 90–130 Swanston Street, Melbourne
Tickets: $44–$49 (or purchase a Multi Pass to 3 or more eligible shows to save 15%)
Accessibility: The Melbourne Town Hall is wheelchair accessible.

