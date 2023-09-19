End-of-Year Event by Euphoria Social

Although we can’t believe it’s anywhere near time to start planning end-of-year events, Euphoria Social are ahead of the curve and you’ll need to be too to secure a ticket to a picnic like no other! Hosted by the stunning Diloncé, Euphoria Social’s last event for the year will be “aimed towards a mature audience, with the inclusion of families, picnic rugs and performers” including an appearance by Santa Tim, a Glitter Pop glitter bar, SKMK Makeup and the Take10 with Ten Sensory Space, and will fundraise for Euphoria Social’s 2024 events.

When: December 9, 2023, 11.30 am – 5 pm

Where: To Be Announced in Inner-City Melbourne (announced close to the event for the safety of the community)

Tickets: Early Bird Tickets are $15 or $5 for young people aged under 16 (must be accompanied by an adult ticket-holder) + booking fee

Accessibility: to be announced with venue (companion cards accepted)