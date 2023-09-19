End-of-Year Event by Euphoria Social

Melbourne Scene What's on
Tamuz Ellazam
September 20, 2023
End-of-Year Event by Euphoria Social

Although we can’t believe it’s anywhere near time to start planning end-of-year events, Euphoria Social are ahead of the curve and you’ll need to be too to secure a ticket to a picnic like no other! Hosted by the stunning Diloncé, Euphoria Social’s last event for the year will be “aimed towards a mature audience, with the inclusion of families, picnic rugs and performers” including an appearance by Santa Tim, a Glitter Pop glitter bar, SKMK Makeup and the Take10 with Ten Sensory Space, and will fundraise for Euphoria Social’s 2024 events.

When: December 9, 2023, 11.30 am – 5 pm
Where: To Be Announced in Inner-City Melbourne (announced close to the event for the safety of the community)
Tickets: Early Bird Tickets are $15 or $5 for young people aged under 16 (must be accompanied by an adult ticket-holder) + booking fee
Accessibility: to be announced with venue (companion cards accepted)

You May Also Like

Event will be held on :

Event Date : 2023-12-09
Event Time : 1:00:00

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

October 5: Club Worship At Club Fringe
September 22, 2023 | Douglas Magaletti

October 5: Club Worship At Club Fringe
Melbourne Scene Sound Stage What's on
Kylie Minogue’s New Album ‘Tension’ Released
September 22, 2023 | Douglas Magaletti

Kylie Minogue’s New Album ‘Tension’ Released
Arts & Entertainment Sound
October 20: Club Broadway Halloween
September 21, 2023 | Douglas Magaletti

October 20: Club Broadway Halloween
Scene Sound Sydney What's on
September 22: Escándalo!
September 20, 2023 | Douglas Magaletti

September 22: Escándalo!
Scene Sound Sydney What's on
November 18: OUTintheOPEN Festival Carnival Day 2023
September 20, 2023 | Douglas Magaletti

November 18: OUTintheOPEN Festival Carnival Day 2023
Melbourne Scene Sound Stage What's on
Down Under’s Newest Drag Super Star Isis Avis Loren Reveals The Secret Behind Her Runway Looks
September 20, 2023 | Douglas Magaletti

Down Under’s Newest Drag Super Star Isis Avis Loren Reveals The Secret Behind Her Runway Looks
Arts & Entertainment Screen