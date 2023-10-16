Everything Under the Moon Book Launch

Melbourne Scene What's on
Tamuz Ellazam
October 16, 2023
Everything Under the Moon Book Launch

“Some damsels don’t want to be rescued. Some curses don’t need to be broken. And some of the best happy ever afters won’t be found in storybooks.”

Join contributors Alison Evans, Amie Kaufman, Jes Layton, Lili Wilkinson and editor Michael Earp to learn about their unique approaches to queer retellings of traditional fairy tales in this new anthology. The twelve stories are lushly illustrated by talented artist Kit Fox, and include works by Helena Fox, Meagan Spooner, Will Kostakis, Gary Lonesborough, Amber McBride, Abdi Nazemian, Maggie Tokuda-Hall and Alexandra Villasante. Published by Affirm Press, copies of Everything Under the Moon will be for sale at the event from beloved booksellers Hares & Hyenas.

When: October 19, 2023, 6 – 8 pm
Where: Rooftop (or Theatrette in bad weather), Victorian Pride Centre, 81 Fitzroy Street, St Kilda
Tickets: Free (bookings essential!)
Accessibility: The Victorian Pride Centre is wheelchair accessible with all-gender bathrooms and thorough accessibility information available here.

