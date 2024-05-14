Fab Fridays At The Sportsman Hotel

Head on down to the Sportsman Hotel for a Fab Friday night!

Join your legendary host Miss Synthetique for stunning drag shows starting at 10:30 pm every Friday. Special guest performers will be present each week to spice things up.

DJ Merlin will also be at the scene spinning decks until late so you can party all night long.

Make your Fridays even fabber at Sporties. For more information, visit their Facebook page here.

When: Fridays from 10:30 pm

Where: The Sportsman Hotel, 130 Leichhardt St, Spring Hill