Melbourne Stage Sydney What's on
Tamuz Ellazam
July 17, 2024
Fag Drag at Poof Doof

Always wanted to strut your stuff in drag? Well now it’s time to do the opposite of put your money where your mouth is, because the tenth annual Fag Drag is FREE entry for those in drag! Not ready to show the world your baby drag just yet? No worries! Grab a cheeky express ticket and come revel in the artistry – there’s always next year. Whether you’re a drag virgin or a seasoned queen, this is your night!

MELBOURNE

When: July 20, 2024, 10 pm
Where: Chasers Nightclub, 386 Chapel Street, South Yarra
Tickets: Free (if you’re in drag)–$30.45
Accessibility: This event is standing-room only.
** This event is strictly 18+**

SYDNEY

When: July 20, 2024, 10 pm
Where: ARQ Sydney, 16 Flinders Street, Darlinghurst
Tickets: Free (if you’re in drag)–$30.45
Accessibility: This event is standing-room only.
** This event is strictly 18+**

