Father Daddy’s Winter Solstice

Melbourne Stage What's on
Tamuz Ellazam
June 13, 2024
Image: Image: Instagram

Join the Vatican City’s Eurovision candidate Father Daddy in a delightfully gay and exceedingly Catholic homage to Cabaret – the musical and the artform! Blending musical styles, camp and Catholicism, Father Daddy’s Winter Solstice is a pop/camp/cabaret romp with a little “rock and/or roll for the straight people”. Don’t miss this chance to fall in love with an up-and-coming voice before it’s too late to say you loved him before everybody had realised he’s a star!

When: 21 & 22 June, 2024, 10pm
Where: The Butterfly Club, 5 Carson Place (off Little Collins Street), Melbourne
Tickets: $15–$39
Accessibility: unfortunately The Butterfly Club is not wheelchair accessible, get in touch with the venue here if you have any further questions. Audiences under 18 years must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

June 12, 2024 | Contributor

Arts & Entertainment Sound Sydney What's on
June 11, 2024 | Tamuz Ellazam

Melbourne Scene What's on
June 11, 2024 | Chloe Sargeant

Sydney What's on
June 11, 2024 | Tamuz Ellazam

Melbourne Scene What's on
June 11, 2024 | Tamuz Ellazam

Melbourne Stage What's on
June 11, 2024 | Tamuz Ellazam

Melbourne Stage What's on