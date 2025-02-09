Feeling Afraid As if Something Terrible Is Going to Happen
After years of swiping, a permanently single, professionally neurotic stand-up finally meets Mr Right – and then does everything wrong.
Strap in for Feeling Afraid As if Something Terrible Is Going to Happen– a delightfully dark journey through self-awareness and self-sabotage as he decides whether love is worth the price of a killer punchline.
This darkly comedic one-man show, starring Tony and Olivier-nominated Samuel Barnett, delves into the anxieties of modern life with razor-sharp wit, tackling everything from the fear of intimacy to the terror of vulnerability.
Feeling Afraid As if Something Terrible Is Going to Happen
5 – 23 February, various times
Sydney Opera House – Playhouse Theatre, Sydney
