After years of swiping, a permanently single, professionally neurotic stand-up finally meets Mr Right – and then does everything wrong.

Strap in for Feeling Afraid As if Something Terrible Is Going to Happen– a delightfully dark journey through self-awareness and self-sabotage as he decides whether love is worth the price of a killer punchline.

This darkly comedic one-man show, starring Tony and Olivier-nominated Samuel Barnett, delves into the anxieties of modern life with razor-sharp wit, tackling everything from the fear of intimacy to the terror of vulnerability.

Feeling Afraid As if Something Terrible Is Going to Happen

5 – 23 February, various times

Sydney Opera House – Playhouse Theatre, Sydney

Tickets: $74