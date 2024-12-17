Feeling Afraid As If Something Terrible Is Going To Happen

Melbourne Scene What's on
Naomi Lawrence
December 17, 2024
Feeling Afraid As If Something Terrible Is Going To Happen
Image: supplied by Midsumma

Written by Marcelo dos Santos and starring Tony and Olivier-nominated actor Samuel Barnett, ‘Feeling Afraid As If Something Is Going To Happen’ is a dark comedy exploring vulnerability, ego, and truth.

From the Olivier Award-winning producers of Fleabag and Baby Reindeer, hear the story of a permanently single, professionally neurotic stand-up who finally meets his Mr Right and then does everything wrong.

But is Mr Right quite what he seems? And how far will the comedian go to get a laugh?

Feeling Afraid As If Something Terrible Is Going To Happen

14 January – 1 February 2025, Various times
Fairfax Studio, Arts Centre Melbourne

Tickets: $34-$59

 

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

The Queer Kingdom: A Staged Reading
December 17, 2024 | Naomi Lawrence

The Queer Kingdom: A Staged Reading
Melbourne Scene Stage What's on
Small Acts of Resistance
December 17, 2024 | Naomi Lawrence

Small Acts of Resistance
Melbourne Scene What's on
CODED
December 17, 2024 | Naomi Lawrence

CODED
Melbourne Scene What's on
Labyrinth
December 17, 2024 | Naomi Lawrence

Labyrinth
Melbourne Scene What's on
MESSY FRIENDS
December 17, 2024 | Naomi Lawrence

MESSY FRIENDS
Melbourne Scene What's on
A Body at Work
December 17, 2024 | Naomi Lawrence

A Body at Work
Melbourne Scene What's on