Written by Marcelo dos Santos and starring Tony and Olivier-nominated actor Samuel Barnett, ‘Feeling Afraid As If Something Is Going To Happen’ is a dark comedy exploring vulnerability, ego, and truth.

From the Olivier Award-winning producers of Fleabag and Baby Reindeer, hear the story of a permanently single, professionally neurotic stand-up who finally meets his Mr Right and then does everything wrong.

But is Mr Right quite what he seems? And how far will the comedian go to get a laugh?

Feeling Afraid As If Something Terrible Is Going To Happen

14 January – 1 February 2025, Various times

Fairfax Studio, Arts Centre Melbourne

Tickets: $34-$59