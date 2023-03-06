Feminazi: What’s On In Queer Sydney

What a crazy three weeks! The city was full of colours and we here at the Star Observer hope everyone had fun. There’s still plenty of things to do and the fun never ends so here’s what’s on in queer Sydney:

Feminazi

A combination of digital and theatre, Feminazi explores the themes of queer guilt, inherent misogyny and homophobia within one’s self through the point of view of the self-proclaimed ‘feminazi’ Zan. Filled with dark humour, witness Zan’s identity crisis as they seek to understand ingrained homophobia and constructs of gender within the queer world.

When: Wednesday 22nd February until Saturday 11th March 2023/ Tue-Wed: 6:45 pm to 8:10 pm/ Thurs-Sat: 7:45 pm to 9:10 pm/ Sundays 5:15 pm to 7:10 pm

Where: Belvoir Street Theatre, 25 Belvoir Street, Surry Hills

Price: $25