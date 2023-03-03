Feral is the party where camp meets chaos. The home of alternative drag and music, Feral urges you to “show the monster within” if you’re bringing your own experimental drag to the special open stage show at the end of the night, or leave the monster at home and simply enjoy the incredible performances from Bae L’amour, Maxectomy, and host Moxie Delite at 9 pm and 10 pm. You can even win a voucher from queer fetish wear and fashion brand, Offworld Aesthetic!



Where: Cafe Gummo, 711 High St, Thornbury VIC 3071 and Livestreamed

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023, 9 pm-11 pm

Tickets: $15.50-$41.50





