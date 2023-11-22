First Films returns to Sydney, introducing audiences to daring debut works from emerging directors.

Celebrating its second edition with four Australian premieres and one Sydney premiere, First Films will take place from November 24 – 26 at Golden Age Cinema and Bar in Surry Hills, Sydney.

First Films aims to challenge, inspire, and entertain.

Check out the full program below, which includes fantastic Queer films – Three Headed Beast, Anhell69, Girl, The Taste of Mango, and Gush.

For more information, visit their website at ourgoldenage.com.au/series/first-films-2023

When: November 24 – 26

Where: Golden Age Cinema and Bar, 80 Commonwealth Street, Surry Hills