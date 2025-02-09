First Nations First Light: A Festival Welcome

To commemorate the start of Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras 2025, join the First Nations First Light festival welcome on the shores of Bondi Beach.

A Welcome to Country, Smoking Ceremony and performances will welcome festival-goers onto the unceded and sacred Gadigal, Bidjigal and Birrabirragal Lands.

Free to join, Festival First Light marks the official commencement of the annual LGBTQIA+SB celebrations while honouring the longest continuing culture on the planet.

First Nations First Light



14 February, 8am

Queen Elizabeth Drive, Bondi Beach

Free to all