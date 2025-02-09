First Nations First Light: A Festival Welcome

Naomi Lawrence
February 10, 2025
First Nations First Light: A Festival Welcome
Image: Supplied by Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras

To commemorate the start of Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras 2025, join the First Nations First Light festival welcome on the shores of Bondi Beach.

A Welcome to Country, Smoking Ceremony and performances will welcome festival-goers onto the unceded and sacred Gadigal, Bidjigal and Birrabirragal Lands.

Free to join, Festival First Light marks the official commencement of the annual LGBTQIA+SB celebrations while honouring the longest continuing culture on the planet.

First Nations First Light

14 February, 8am
Queen Elizabeth Drive, Bondi Beach

Free to all

