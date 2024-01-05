fortyfivedownstairs presents: The Inheritance by Matthew López

Melbourne Stage What's on
Tamuz Ellazam
January 5, 2024
fortyfivedownstairs presents: The Inheritance by Matthew López

What’s better than one night of inspiring, stunning theatre? Well, two of course! Featuring a staggering 13 actor ensemble cast, The Inheritance is a groundbreaking play inspired by M. Forster’s Howards End. Directed by Kitan Petkovski and written by Matthew López, The Inheritance “spans generations in its exploration of love, legacy, and what we owe to those who came before us” over two nights (or two shows in one day with a generous interval for an early dinner and a chance to stretch your legs!) Lavishly presented by an award-winning creative team and featuring a celebrated cast, this “bold, sexy, and deeply moving production” is not to be missed.

When:  January 17– February 11, 2024
Where: fortyfivedownstairs, 45 Flinders Lane, Melbourne
Tickets: $89–$109
Accessibility: Fortyfivedownstairs is wheelchair accessible via a lift, however patrons must contact the venue at least 24 hours prior to a booking (5pm Friday for weekend bookings).

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Queer Social: Hobbies & Crafts Speed Dating at the Victorian Pride Centre
January 5, 2024 | Tamuz Ellazam

Queer Social: Hobbies & Crafts Speed Dating at the Victorian Pride Centre
Melbourne Scene What's on
The ‘L’ Word: Midsumma Festival 2024
January 4, 2024 | Alexander Driscoll

The ‘L’ Word: Midsumma Festival 2024
Melbourne What's on
Party of the Year: Victoria’s Pride Street Party
January 4, 2024 | Alexander Driscoll

Party of the Year: Victoria’s Pride Street Party
Melbourne Scene What's on
Subcultures of Friendship: Male Homosexual Lives in Mid-Century Victoria
January 3, 2024 | Tamuz Ellazam

Subcultures of Friendship: Male Homosexual Lives in Mid-Century Victoria
Scene What's on
FABBA – ABBA’S Best Hits
January 3, 2024 | Contributor

FABBA – ABBA’S Best Hits
Sponsored Content Sydney What's on
The Great Gay Meetup – Carmen Hendricks
January 2, 2024 | Tamuz Ellazam

The Great Gay Meetup – Carmen Hendricks
Melbourne Scene Sound What's on