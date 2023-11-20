Fourteen set to return with national tour

Michael James
November 21, 2023
Image: Image Courtesy Dylan Evans – Shake & Stir

It was only a few short years ago, in the midst of a global pandemic, that Queensland author Shannon Molloy released his heartwarming and emotional memoir Fourteen.

In 2022 this highly acclaimed story was adapted for the stage and debuted a sellout run at the Brisbane Festival. Audiences flocked to see this touching come-of-age story that chronicled Molloy’s life growing up as a gay teenager in regional Queensland. Brisbane-based theatre company Shake & Stir, who originally commissioned the show for production, have now released the exciting news.

Fourteen will embark on a national tour in 2024, heading as far as Tasmania and the Northern Territory, including a special return to QPAC for Brisbane audiences in June and July.

While no confirmed dates have been announced yet, audiences can already register their interest for tickets via the Shake & Stir website.

