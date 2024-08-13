Fruity Quiz for Fruity People and their Fruity Friends

Tamuz Ellazam
August 13, 2024
This is a fruity quiz night for fruity people and their fruity friends! Curate a selection of your sharpest, smartest, fruitiest friends for a queer trivia night that promises a cornucopia of delights.

Don’t worry though, it won’t go pear-shaped if you don’t know all the answers, this fruity quiz night is a fun and lighthearted event, and you’re sure to have a berry good time.

Enjoy fruity cocktails and even fruitier trivia questions, win bar vouchers and just have an apple-solutely awesome time.

When: Every Thursday, doors at 6.30pm, quiz starts at 7pm
Where: Room 7, Grouse Melbourne, 171 Smith Street, Fitzroy
Tickets: Free! To book a table click here
Accessibility: Grouse Melbourne is not currently wheelchair accessible.

