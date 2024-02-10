Geelong Rainbow Festival

Melbourne Scene What's on
Alexander Driscoll
February 10, 2024
Geelong Rainbow Festival
Image: Geelong Rainbow- Facebook

Melbourne’s smaller but just as lovely younger sibling. Whilst many might know Geelong as the city of sports and leisure, thanks to its beautiful waterfronts, world-class facilities and its obsession with Footy.

But did you know, Geelong also plays host to a fiercely proud Queer community, who come together every year to celebrate the Geelong Rainbow Festival. Featuring a line-up bursting with loads of musicians, performers, artists and more, there are no reasons not to come over to Geelong for the Rainbow Festival! 

For event updates, follow Geelong Rainbow on Facebook.

When: 17 February 2024

Where: Geelong, VIC

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Gaytimes Festival Gembrook
February 10, 2024 | Alexander Driscoll

Gaytimes Festival Gembrook
Melbourne Scene Stage What's on
Nurse Blake Shocked Advised Tour : Pride Guide 2024
February 10, 2024 | Jasmine Simmons

Nurse Blake Shocked Advised Tour : Pride Guide 2024
Scene Sydney What's on
Liv Queer: Pride Guide 2024
February 10, 2024 | Jasmine Simmons

Liv Queer: Pride Guide 2024
Scene Sydney What's on
Minus18 Queer Formal: Pride Guide 2024
February 9, 2024 | Jasmine Simmons

Minus18 Queer Formal: Pride Guide 2024
Scene Sydney What's on
Blanc De Blanc Encore: Pride Guide 2024
February 9, 2024 | Jasmine Simmons

Blanc De Blanc Encore: Pride Guide 2024
Scene Sydney What's on
Rogue: Pride Guide 2024
February 9, 2024 | Jasmine Simmons

Rogue: Pride Guide 2024
Scene Sydney What's on