Melbourne’s smaller but just as lovely younger sibling. Whilst many might know Geelong as the city of sports and leisure, thanks to its beautiful waterfronts, world-class facilities and its obsession with Footy.

But did you know, Geelong also plays host to a fiercely proud Queer community, who come together every year to celebrate the Geelong Rainbow Festival. Featuring a line-up bursting with loads of musicians, performers, artists and more, there are no reasons not to come over to Geelong for the Rainbow Festival!

For event updates, follow Geelong Rainbow on Facebook.

When: 17 February 2024

Where: Geelong, VIC