Gender Revel Gala with Transgender Victoria

Melbourne Scene What's on
Tamuz Ellazam
October 21, 2024
Gender Revel Gala with Transgender Victoria
Image: Image: Supplied.

Transgender Victoria and an incredible selection of organisations are proud to present the Gender Revel Gala to begin the celebrations of Trans Month!

There won’t be gender reveal cannons starting wildfires, but there is an incredibly hot lineup of sizzling talent, with your hostess, the hilarious Anna Piper Scott as MC, live music performances from Rosie Rai, Robert Baxter and Mama Alto, a stand-up set from Maddy Weeks and music to dance in all your finery from DJ Gay Dad!

As if that isn’t enough… there’ll also be the presentation of the inaugural Trans Visibility Awards!

Gender Revel Gala with Transgender Victoria

When: November 1, 2024, 7pm–midnight
Where: Collingwood Town Hall, 140 Hoddle Street, Collingwood
Tickets: $103
Accessibility: The venue is wheelchair accessible, has a hearing loop, and all performers and speakers will have Auslan interpretation. The event will have a mobile Affirmation Station onsite as a space to get changed into your outfit, and trans-friendly security. Free N95 and K94 masks are available and wearing is encouraged, air purifiers will be on in all spaces, doors will remain open for airflow and hand sanitizer will be available.

*** This event is strictly 18+ only ***

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Join The Sportsman Hotel for Sporties Spooktacular In Brisbane This Month
October 20, 2024 | Michael James

Join The Sportsman Hotel for Sporties Spooktacular In Brisbane This Month
Brisbane What's on
Join The Thick ‘N’ Juicy Hunky Santa Party In Brisbane
October 20, 2024 | Michael James

Join The Thick ‘N’ Juicy Hunky Santa Party In Brisbane
Brisbane What's on
Catch the Dykes On Mykes Live At Brisbane Melt Festival
October 19, 2024 | Michael James

Catch the Dykes On Mykes Live At Brisbane Melt Festival
Brisbane News What's on
Slay 2 Stay at Universal Bar
October 18, 2024 | Chloe Sargeant

Slay 2 Stay at Universal Bar
Drag Scene Sydney What's on
Euphoria Social – Scare Kilda Halloween Celebration
October 17, 2024 | Tamuz Ellazam

Euphoria Social – Scare Kilda Halloween Celebration
Melbourne Scene What's on
BONEZ Queer Party: Sunday Session
October 16, 2024 | Tamuz Ellazam

BONEZ Queer Party: Sunday Session
Melbourne Sound What's on