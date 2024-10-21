Transgender Victoria and an incredible selection of organisations are proud to present the Gender Revel Gala to begin the celebrations of Trans Month!

There won’t be gender reveal cannons starting wildfires, but there is an incredibly hot lineup of sizzling talent, with your hostess, the hilarious Anna Piper Scott as MC, live music performances from Rosie Rai, Robert Baxter and Mama Alto, a stand-up set from Maddy Weeks and music to dance in all your finery from DJ Gay Dad!

As if that isn’t enough… there’ll also be the presentation of the inaugural Trans Visibility Awards!

Gender Revel Gala with Transgender Victoria

When: November 1, 2024, 7pm–midnight

Where: Collingwood Town Hall, 140 Hoddle Street, Collingwood

Tickets: $103

Accessibility: The venue is wheelchair accessible, has a hearing loop, and all performers and speakers will have Auslan interpretation. The event will have a mobile Affirmation Station onsite as a space to get changed into your outfit, and trans-friendly security. Free N95 and K94 masks are available and wearing is encouraged, air purifiers will be on in all spaces, doors will remain open for airflow and hand sanitizer will be available.

*** This event is strictly 18+ only ***