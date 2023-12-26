Already well underway, Gippsland Pride Festival is significant just based on the amount of ground it covers alone. A huge summer carnival happening across the entire Gippsland region, Gippsland Pride Festival sees six different regional hubs and their local public pools play host to a variety of events.

A big focus of Gippsland Pride is accessibility to all, with a variety of stalls, food, performances and activities on offer to appeal to all tastes, ages and preferences. Whilst it might be too late to join have enjoyed the festivities at Orbost and Yarram outdoor pools, events at Poowong (13 January), Trafalgar (3 February), Yallourn North (10 February) and Inverloch (17 February) are still yet to come.

For more information, please visit this website.

When: November 2023–February 2024