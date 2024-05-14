Girls Night Only At Hairy Mary’s 

This one’s for the girls! Join in on the only regular women’s night in the Gold Coast at Hairy Mary’s.

The queer bar has listened carefully to all requests and has created a safe space for all women on the first Thursday of every month. This is your chance to meet other women in a comfortable environment surrounded by female DJs and bar staff.

It’s all girls, all night at this Hairy Mary’s event. For more information, click here.

When: First Thursday of every month

Where: Hairy Mary’s Bar, 7 Surfers Ave, Mermaid Beach