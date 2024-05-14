Handbag! At Hairy Mary’s 

Gold Coast Scene What's on
Jasmine Simmons
May 14, 2024
Image: Hairy Mary's From Instagram @hairymarysgc

Head on over to Hairy Mary’s on a Friday for their fabulous Handbag! event. 

Every Friday, join in on spectacular drag shows and performances all night long. Some of the best DJs will be spinning the decks and providing you with all the hit tunes. 

Grab a group of friends and dance the night away at Handbag! Hairy Mary’s. You will not want to miss out on a fantastic night of fun. 

When: Fridays from 3-10 pm 

Where: Hairy Mary’s Bar, 7 Surfers Ave, Mermaid Beach

