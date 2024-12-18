Hera Björk: The Queen of Effing Everything

Two-time Icelandic Eurovision icon, Hera Björk, embarks on her first Australian tour aptly titled ‘The Queen of Effing Everything’.

This vocal powerhouse shares candid stories from her life in the crazy Eurovision bubble.

Join Hera for a not-to-be-missed up-close evening of insight as the unofficial leading lady spills her saucy secrets through side-splitting camp comedy and cabaret, finally topped off with a groovy Euro style disco to follow the show.

Hera Björk

21, 23-25 January 2025, 8pm

Pride of our Footscray, Community Bar, Hopkins St

Tickets: $39-$49