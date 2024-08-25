Hillsong Boy At Sydney Fringe Festival

Father. Son. Holy Megachurch! After 20 years of church involvement, Hillsong heretic Scott Parker has stories to tell. Pull up a pew and join him for a queer holy communion!



Hillsong has fallen. Brian Houston dethroned. His dynasty disgraced.



Hillsong Boy chronicles the weird and wonderful experiences of ex-Hillsonger, Scott Parker. During his twenty years with the megachurch he experienced the dizzying heights of Christian celebrity, and the lonely lows of being cast aside, all whilst keeping a desperate secret. Scott is queer, and there’s no such thing as a Queer Hillsong Boy.



Original music, autobiography, multimedia, and a leap of faith all collide in this playful revelation of coming out and getting out of one of the most talked about church movements of the 21st Century.



A Hillsong boy through and through, Scott has stories to tell, so pull up a pew and join us for a queer holy communion!



When? 3-14 September

Where? PACT Centre for Emerging Artists, 107 Railway Parade, Erskineville

Tickets?: $27-39