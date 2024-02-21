Hit Stage Show Fourteen Announces Brisbane Return Dates

Brisbane What's on
Michael James
February 21, 2024
Hit Stage Show Fourteen Announces Brisbane Return Dates
Image: Image Courtesy Dylan Evans – Shake & Stir

Late last year it was announced that the hugely successful stage show Fourteen, based on the book by Shannon Molloy, would be touring nationally.

With 2024 in full swing the national tour dates for Fourteen have now been announced, including dates for Brisbane.

Author Shannon Molloy has also shared exciting news about the book the play was inspired by.

Fourteen returns to Brisbane

Fourteen tells the true story of author Shannon Molloy and his life growing up in the regional town of Yeppoon as a young gay man.

It chronicles his struggles with his sexuality and the bullying he faced at the hands of his peers and adults in the town.

In 2022 the stage adaptation celebrated a sell out run at QPAC as audiences flocked to see the story come to life on stage.

With the 2024 performance dates now confirmed, publishers Simon and Schuster have announced a special edition of the book will be released in May.

The release will feature a new cover with the lead actor of the stage production Conor Leach.

Fourteen will perform at QPAC this June and July.

When: June 12th – July 6th 2024

Where: QPAC, Cremorne Theatre

Tickets: Available online here

 

