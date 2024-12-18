What makes a rainbow? Find out through catchy original songs, custom storybooks and outrageous costumes from drag superstar Hugo Grrrl at Hugo’s Rainbow Show.
The fierce drag king invites audiences to enjoy a wholesome musical, magical adventure exploring the science of the skies above.
With a novel rainbow-reading-style, Hugo brings a goofy and glamorous fun-loving time for all, especially neurodivergent families with children aged 2-10 years and even something for the big kids.
Hugo’s Rainbow Show
27 January 2025, 1:30pm
State Library Victoria, Melbourne
