“Calling all hungry ghosts to feast as the Monkey King”

Hungry Ghost Feast is a cabaret dining experience, showcasing Asian mythology and pop culture-inspired supernatural and horror-themed performances.

It is based on the actual Hungry Ghosts Festival, which is celebrated by East and Southeast Asian communities.

Featuring an all Queer Asian Cast, including Dyan Tai, Risako, Manish Interest, Daddy Charles, Star Gayze, Cherry, Onyx, Quench, Tabitha Katz, and Michael Holmes.

Leave the kids at home — This is an adult-only event.

Hungry Ghost Feast is hosted by Worship Queer Collective. It is part of their Queer Asian Excellence movement

The event is catered by Filo Pride Asian Grocery and Eatery, a family-owned eatery in Marrickville.

According to organisers, this is an inclusive, safe space for Queer Asians, BIPOC, friends and allies.

When: August 25, 2023, 6pm – 11pm

Where: Red Rattler Theatre, 6 Faversham Street, Marrickville NSW