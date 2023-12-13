Relive all your favourite pop music hits from the 90s and 2000s in I Want it That Gay, a cabaret comedy “with a rainbow twist”. After rave reviews for their debut in 2022, and a stint at Sydney WorldPride in 2023, I Want it That Gay is finally coming to Melbourne as part of Midsumma. Discover the performers’ personal perspectives on the “starkly heteronormative music, popstars and paradigms” of the 90s and early 2000s, blended with insights into gender, the queer scene, heartbreak “bad haircuts and teaching your Nan about pronouns”.

When:

January 30, February 1 & 3, 2024, 7pm

January 31, February 2, 2024 9pm

